Bus route from Penticton to Osoyoos will see expanded service in Oliver

The South Okanagan Bus Route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton will see expanded service on Fairview Road in Oliver this June.

On June 29, the BC Transit Route 40 service extension will come into effect, wherein three stops will be added on Fairview Road.

Those stops include a westbound stop near Oliver United Church, a Fairview stop for both directions near Panorama Crescent, and an eastbound stop on Fairview east of Canada Post.

In February, Oliver's Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee initiated an inquiry to BC Transit about changing the route further up Fairview Road.

In January, BC Transit approved a new route travelling along Fairview Road with a loop around Panorama Crescent, with some revisions, for summer service.

"This new route would eliminate the existing stops on Kootenay [Street]. They initially provided an option for north and southbound stops on Similkameen near Okanagan," reads a staff report by chief administrative officer Wayne Anderson.

Staff considered the new stops on Fairview versus the existing stops on Kootenay Street, finding the newer stops would service 121 more properties.

"The post office location captured more residents on the north side of town with less overlap of the properties captured by the new stop near Panorama. The proposed stops on Similkameen were not considered due to safety concerns, lack of sidewalks and the proximity to the new stop near Panorama," continues the report.

The report indicates that existing curbs, sidewalks, and residential parking concerns influenced the location choices.

"The estimate from BC Transit for this route change is 80 additional hours, which works out to a local partner cost [Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen] of approximately $2,635 annually," reads the report.

"For 2025, the cost will be approximately 50 per cent or $1,300 based on a summer startup. The Town will have labour and material costs associated with the installation of bus stop poles and signs."

At Monday's council meeting, members will decide on advising BC Transit to go ahead with the Route 40 extension for June 29.