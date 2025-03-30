Bulky items collected during regular garbage collection in April

Photo: Sarah Crookall

The Town of Oliver is picking up bulky items from curbsides in April.

On April 7, residents will be able to place the items out on regular garbage collection "in a safe area at the curb" by 7 a.m. Monday.

"Maximum of 2 items of furniture, mattresses, or appliances will be accepted," reads a town Facebook post.

Accepted items:

Dishwashers

Microwaves, stoves

Washing machines, and dryers (please remove door and shelves and place them beside the unit).

Couches, desks, and chairs

Mattresses and box springs (mattress and a box spring counts as 2 items)

Not accepted items:

Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners

Appliances containing Freon

TVs or Computer Monitors

Renovation waste, toilets, hot water tanks

Carpet, heat pumps, furnaces, doors

Plumbing, bathroom fixtures

Automotive parts

"Please take computers, monitors, and TVs directly to free recycling depots. The Campbell Mountain, Oliver, and Keremeos Landfills will also take all residential electronic waste free of charge."

For more information on the bulky item pickup or regular garbage collection, click here.