Oliver/Osoyoos  

Bulky items collected during regular garbage collection in April

Bulky item pick up

The Town of Oliver is picking up bulky items from curbsides in April.

On April 7, residents will be able to place the items out on regular garbage collection "in a safe area at the curb" by 7 a.m. Monday.

"Maximum of 2 items of furniture, mattresses, or appliances will be accepted," reads a town Facebook post.

Accepted items:

  • Dishwashers
  • Microwaves, stoves
  • Washing machines, and dryers (please remove door and shelves and place them beside the unit).
  • Couches, desks, and chairs
  • Mattresses and box springs (mattress and a box spring counts as 2 items)

Not accepted items:

  • Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners
  • Appliances containing Freon
  • TVs or Computer Monitors
  • Renovation waste, toilets, hot water tanks
  • Carpet, heat pumps, furnaces, doors
  • Plumbing, bathroom fixtures
  • Automotive parts

"Please take computers, monitors, and TVs directly to free recycling depots. The Campbell Mountain, Oliver, and Keremeos Landfills will also take all residential electronic waste free of charge."

For more information on the bulky item pickup or regular garbage collection, click here.

