Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver Fire Department seeking spare vehicles for annual training

Scrap vehicles needed

The Oliver Fire Department is calling on drivers to offer up their scrap vehicles for auto training.

In a social media post last week, the fire department shared that it was looking for scraps.

"Do you have a vehicle that hasn’t ran in years, taking up space that you would like removed?" the fire team asked.

In May, the emergency service will be hosting its annual firefighter spring training seminar, which goes over auto extrication, vehicle stabilization, and vehicle fires.

"This seminar benefits between 200-400 firefighters getting access to training they may not get to experience at home."

Those who have a vehicle to spare for the training, are asked to message Oliver Fire Department on Facebook.

