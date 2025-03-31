Ambient album from Lower Similkameen Indian Band honours Ashnola area post wildfire

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has released an ambient album honouring the Ashnola area and its protection.



Created in partnership with Little Symphony and Tree Canada, "Ashnola Gives Us Life" is a five-track EP featuring drumming and nature sounds of the Ashnola.

The project reflects all living things, people and water in the LSIB area after it experienced wildfire, released on March 21.

"This ambient album is a project to help spread awareness of the resiliency of our sm?lqmíx people, and the dedication to restoring our lands back to health after wildfire and other factors that threatened the unique biodiverse ecosystems with our sm?lqmíx territory," LSIB said in a Facebook post.

"This album can be used for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), which promotes relaxation and mental health. It also generates funds that will go toward further management and protection of (lands) and (all living things) within the protected area."

To listen to "Ashnola Gives Us Life" on Spotify, click here.