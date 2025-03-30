Highway 3 east of Osoyoos reopened following jack-knifed semi truck

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Highway 3 has reopened after a jack-knifed semi-truck temporarily closed the highway east of Osoyoos.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

A vehicle crash has closed Highway 3 east of Osoyoos at the Anarchist Mountain lookout Sunday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., DriveBC issued a notice of the closure, which is impacting both directions of traffic between 82nd Ave and Observatory Rd for 1.8 kilometres.

Emergency vehicles are on site. DriveBC says drivers should expect delays.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed for, but DriveBC will have another update at 11 a.m.