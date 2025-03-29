CBC comedy show 'Still Standing' to feature Osoyoos Indian Band

Photo: CBC Comedian Johnny Harris in a file photo from his time filming 'Still Standing' in Okanagan Falls in 2022.

A popular CBC comedy show that features small communities around the nation is pointing its lens at the Osoyoos Indian Band.

"Still Standing," hosted by comedian Johnny Harris, will be filming in the Oliver/Osoyoos region in the coming weeks, speaking to OIB members about what makes their community special.

It will all culminate with a live comedy show during which Harris will riff on what he has learned during he and his producers' time exploring.

One of those producers, David Kerr, spoke to Castanet, explaining the process.

"Every episode is filmed in basically six days in the community," Kerr explained.

"But before that happens, there's weeks and weeks and weeks of research and reading everything we can read about the community before we get there, and then there's a lot of phone calls and interviews and things that happen over the phone and over Zoom from Toronto, and then there's a whole week that happens before the shoot where we send a story producer to the community to kind of live in the community for a week and meet everybody."

Right now, the episode is in pre-production, but people involved with the show will start showing up soon ahead of the scheduled April 14 finale comedy show night, at a to-be-decided location.

The show is now in its eleventh season, and this is not the first time they have put a spotlight on a South Okanagan community.

In 2023, an episode aired featuring Okanagan Falls. Locals hosted a watch party to enjoy the fun as a community.

Now it is the Osoyoos Indian Band's turn to shine.

"It's such a beautiful area, you know, there's no place in Canada that I know like this, Canada's pocket desert," Kerr said, adding with a good-natured laugh that he has been astounded about some things he has already learned.

"I'm from Montreal but I live in Toronto so when you tell me that you've got snakes and scorpions and lizards, that that's a real thing, not just a thing they made up for movies ... rattlesnakes! I mean, I'm looking forward to that."

Kerr will be touching down in the Osoyoos Indian Band area soon, along with other production members and, eventually, host Johnny Harris himself.

The April 14 standup comedy event will be free to attend, and while details have not been finalized yet, they will advertise to the community in the hope of getting as many folks as possible out to enjoy both Harris' humour poking lighthearted local fun, and also shining a light on community success stories.