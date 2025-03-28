BCWS conducting prescribed burn in the Rock Creek area

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service has given a heads up that smoke may impact Rock Creek residents next week, as they conducted a prescribed burn in the area.

Smoke may be visible from Rock Creek and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 3 and 33.

BCWS is working with the Selkirk Resource District Risk Reduction Program in conducting a prescribed burn in the Rock Creek area, which is estimated to cover up to 69 hectares.

In a news release issued Friday, BCWS said the exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Tuesday, April 1.

Key goals for BCWS include:

Reduce accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material

Delay the growth of competing vegetation

Decrease the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area

"Residents can expect to see personnel in the area as the site is prepared," BCWS added.

"In the days leading up to the main burn, smoke may be visible as part of blacklining operations. Blacklining is when fuels are pre-burnt in small sections next to the burn perimeter to reinforce containment lines. For this prescribed burn, blacklining will happen before the main ignitions."

The burn will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, they added.

Smoke may linger in the area in days following the burn, particularly the morning after operations are completed.

"Despite all precautions to manage it, unintended smoke impacts are possible after any burn," BCWS said.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) resource will be supporting ignition operations. Residents can expect to see UAVs in the area during the burn."

BCWS said this UAV is run by contract drone operators who have been certified by Nav Canada for Advanced Drone Operations and require a segregated airspace for safety.

"It is important to note that the operation of any aircraft, including drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), not associated with suppression or prescribed fire activities in the area near a prescribed burn or wildfire is illegal."

To learn more about prescribed burning, head online to prescribedfire.ca

To report a wildfire, dial *5555 on a cell phone or call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free. To report an unattended campfire or open burning violation, call the RAPP line on 1 877 952-7277.



People can also use the Report function in the BC Wildfire App to report a wildfire. Reporting though the app let's notifiers upload images and can be used without service.



For the latest information on current wildfire activity, prohibitions and restrictions, road closures, and air-quality advisories, visit BCWildfire.ca, the BC Wildfire Map, or use the BC Wildfire app.