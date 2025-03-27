BC Mixed Curling Championship kicks off in the South Okanagan

Photo: Curl BC 2025 AMJ BC Mixed Curling Championship opening ceremonies at Oliver's Eastlink Curling Centre.

The tournament to crown B.C.'s best curling team officially kicked off in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

At 12 p.m., the 2025 AMJ BC Mixed Curling Championship held its opening ceremony at Oliver's Eastlink Curling Centre, running March 27-30. Mayor Martin Johansen joined the ceremonies.

"We're just doing the first games right now, and the games are all really tight, so it's anybody's game," said organizer and Oliver Curling Club member Pat Martin.

The free-admission event has 12 teams competing, seeing one Osoyoos team and two Oliver teams in the running. The game schedule can be viewed here.

On Sunday, March 30, semifinals begin at 9 a.m. with finals at 2 p.m.

The winning team will make it to Saskatchewan, representing B.C. in competing in the Canadian national championships.

Curling has been a long-beloved sport in the South Okanagan, with its local Oliver and Osoyoos clubs running for about 60 and 70 years. In November, the Osoyoos Curling Club was recognized by Curl BC as the club of the month.

"Oliver has a good Junior program. We teach the elementary schools, grades six and seven as part of their physical education," Martin added.

"Every September and January, for anybody regardless of your age, [can attend] every Sunday afternoon at two o'clock. You can come and we give you some equipment, you can try it out and see if you like it."

To view live streaming of the BC Mixed Curling Championship, click here.

