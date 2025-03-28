New sticker printing business opens at Osoyoos' Cook Centre

Photo: Sarah Crookall Julien Herisson owner of Hedgehog Design.

Hedgehog Design is one of the newest businesses on the block at the Cook Centre in 85th Street Plaza.

Owner Julien Herisson opened with regular hours on Wednesday, offering premium business-to-business sticker printing, labels, and stitching and screen printing for apparel.

The clothing includes polo shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, and hats. Hedgehog also provides custom graphic design work. The designs help promote local businesses.

Herisson's selection of Osoyoos stickers can be spotted in town at places like Home Hardware.

"They are die cuts, which means they are cut to shape. All of them are printed on premium vinyl [...] cut to shape and pretty thick," Herisson said.

"They are all waterproof, because the vinyl itself is waterproof. The ink is waterproof and printed on commercial grade equipment here in Osoyoos."

Hedgehog is looking to expand its offerings, including package delivery pick-up at a discounted rate.