Osoyoos to hold tiger dam training as flood mitigation open to public

Photo: Don Urquhart/Castanet file photo The Okanagan River looking south from Road 9 in a file photo from times of high water.

The public is invited to observe tiger dam training for flood prevention over the weekend in the Osoyoos area.

In a public notice on Thursday, the Town of Osoyoos said it will be working with partners from the RDOS, regional member municipalities and local First Nations on public tiger dam training.

On Sunday, March 30, the training will "familiarize first responders, utility workers and public works crews with how to install tiger dams when there is a threat of flooding" at Gyro Park. The training will include an equipment drill.

Members of the public are asked to observe away from the exercise site at Osoyoos Beach in front of Watermark Beach Resort.



"In January, 2025, the Town of Osoyoos, RDOS, Lower Similkameen Indian Band and the Village of Keremeos were jointly awarded a $600,000 grant for tiger dams and two transport trailers from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund," reads the notice.



For more information, residents can call the Osoyoos municipal office at 250-495-6515 or email [email protected].