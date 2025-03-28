Low-speed vehicles are a go in Osoyoos

Photo: GEM

Osoyoos will see a smaller, lower speed vehicle on neighbourhood roads as the town is permitting the vehicles after all.

During Tuesday's council meeting, the Town of Osoyoos approved the low speed vehicle regulations within its traffic bylaw after some residents requested the neighbourhood zero-emission vehicles.

Low-speed vehicles are lightweight electric vehicles resembling golf carts. According to the federal government, they were originally introduced "to meet the short-distance transportation needs of residents of gated communities."

The LSVs will be permitted on roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour or less, and may cross roads of up to 80 kilometres per hour or less.

The cart-like vehicles would largely be regulated by the province with vehicle requirements set out federally. Licences for operation will be issued by the Ministry of Transportation.

"In terms of a legal requirements perspective, the vehicles will be treated similar to any other vehicle. [People] must obtain a license plate and insurance," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer. "And so, [people] go to ICBC, they may ensure that meets the safety standard, etc., and issue license plates and insurance."

RCMP will enforce road infractions, which will follow motor vehicle regulations like other passenger class vehicles.

Council decided to allow the LSVs in the entire community, maintaining the 50 km/h road maximum.

While the new vehicles will provide a cost-effective option for drivers in town, it could also raise concerns.

"There's a possibility we'll be seeing some complaints," Risling added.

When looking at Vernon's 10-year LSV bylaw, drivers have occasionally complained about the low-speed of the vehicles on the roads, which average 30 km/h.

Risling added council should seek feedback from local RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda on how the LSVs are being received in the community.

The LSV regulation received three readings at council, and is now awaiting approval from the Ministry of Transportation, which could take a few months, Risling said.