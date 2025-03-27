Early bird tickets available for the Early bird tickets are available for the Ripple Effect Yoga and Sound Festival

Photo: Wide Arts National Association

Early bird tickets are available for the Wide Arts National Association's "Ripple Effect Yoga and Sound Festival" returning in June.

Starting at 9 a.m. on June 28, attendees can enjoy group activities as well as sound and movement activities at Linden Gardens in Kaeden.

"Throughout the day there will be a selection of offerings that showcase the amazing studios, facilitators, and healers in the South Okanagan," reads the event description.

"It is a day to learn together, create community together, lift each other up, and create ripples of kindness, love, and compassion in our communities."

Vegan and gluten-free lunch and dinner will be served.

Early bird pricing closes on April 1. All proceeds will go to WANA and Desert Sun Counselling.

For more information on the Ripple Effect Yoga and Sound Festival and to order tickets, click here.