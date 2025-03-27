Osoyoos Duty Free Store owner joins Border Mayors Alliance seeking help amid 'drastically negative' business climate

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Duty Free Shop.

Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff says the Border Mayors Alliance is concerned over Canada's duty free business following a recent alliance meeting.

During Tuesday's council meeting, McKortoff said there was a webinar conference last week wherein 14 Canadian mayors discussed the border town stores.

Cameron Bissonnette, board director for the Frontier Duty Free Association the and owner of Osoyoos Duty Free Shop, attended the meeting and spoke to the issue.

He said the economic trade war between Canada and the United States has "drastically negatively" impacted duty free shops.

He's seen 30 per cent less sales compared to this time last year. On top of that, 2024 was already down 30 per cent from pre-Covid business.

"Canadians are just not crossing the border at all right now," Bissonnette told Castanet.

"It's like having a mall and somebody closes the front door to your mall and says, 'Sorry, nobody can come in right now.' It's just evaporated.

"We fully understand why Canadians are galvanizing around this cause, and even some of our politicians are telling people not to go to the States, so [we] fully understand it. But the problem is we are completely caught in the crossfire of a trade war by no fault of our own."

Bissonnette and his family have been running the Osoyoos store since the mid-80s. He said his business still hasn't recovered from the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and the sentiment not to travel to the U.S. could impact the status of his business as early as six months from now.

Because the duty free stores are licenced by the federal government, they are required to sell only products as immediate exports to the United States. For this reason, Bissonnette said he and other duty free shops are unable to pivot like other industries experiencing tariff impacts.

At council, McKortoff said the problem is causing great uncertainty for all duty free shops across the country.

The B.C. government has introduced programs and loans to help impacted businesses, such as the Pivot to Grow Loan and capital tax investment credits. But the Frontier Duty Free Association has said more needs to be done.

McKortoff added that she will continue attending the Border Mayors Alliance meetings, seeking solutions.

"We are fortunate that we don't have the same issues as some of the very large cities, mostly in Ontario, because their back and forth is quite complicated," she said.