Locally organized accessible disc golf event to reach upwards of 60 courses across Canada

Photo: Sarah Crookall Dion Eden at Playing in My Shoes disc golf event at Pine Park in Keremeos.

The Keremeos-based accessible disc golf event Playing in My Shoes is expanding to roughly 60 courses this May.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 25, BC Disc Golf president and Keremeos local Dion Eden will be running the event at Pine Park during its third annual iteration during Accessibility Week.

The free for all-ages event fosters empathy by encouraging participants to think about and discuss playing in a different way.

"The event is designed to provide attendees with a sense of understanding of what it means to play in someone else’s shoes," Eden said in a press release.

Playing in My Shoes now has five different throws that recognize different perspectives and to teach empathy by understanding another persons’ level of abilities: from a wheelchair or chair, with earplugs, with the wrong arm, with a taped hand, and with a blindfold.

The disc golf game has grown substantially from last year, which saw players on 29 courses in B.C. Now it has expanded to nearly 60 courses across the country.

The change comes as Eden was recently selected as president of BC Disc Golf last fall. His aims are to expand the sport with accessibility in mind, including growing Playing in My Shoes globally.

"This will promote more inclusive thinking when designing new courses, more accessibility to sports amenities, and to make the world more accessible in general," Eden added.

"The event also allows different ability levels to understand how inclusive, accessible, and supportive a sport disc golf is."