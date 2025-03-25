Celebrate Oliver Arena upgrades with hockey skills competition

Photo: Wildstone Construction Group Oliver recently received arena and slab updates.

Oliver hockey fans should get ready for a chance to get recognized for game finesse.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, challengers can show off during the event, which starts with an opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Celebrate the completion of major upgrades to the Oliver & District Arena on Saturday, March 29," reads the event listing.

The competition will include challenges such as fastest skater, accuracy shooting, puck handling, and breakaway.

Contestants aged eight and up will compete in their own age groups to set records and win prizes. Hockey gear is required, including a CSA-approved helmet.

To register for the hockey skills competition, click here.