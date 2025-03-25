Osoyoos to see large item curbside collection in April

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos residents can take advantage of spring cleaning in April, by trashing two larger items.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Town of Osoyoos announced a large-item curbside collection on April 8.

Residents will be able to put out a total of two large items per household, excluding fridges, freezers, and electronics.



"Please note pick up may occur over a span of a couple of days depending on volume," reads the notice.



For more information, residents can refer to the curbside garbage and recycling calendar or call Waste Connections of Canada Inc. at 250-498-4888.