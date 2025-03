Photo: File photo

The winning $10,000 Lotto 649 ticket from Oliver, drawn over the weekend, has been claimed.

A spokesperson for British Columbia Lottery Corporation said the Super Draw ticket was redeemed on Monday.

The winning slip was purchased at Oliver Family Grocery on Main Street.

The Lotto 649 Super Draw features 225 prizes of $10,000 in March. Saturday's draw saw 793,794 winners and 25 cash winners.