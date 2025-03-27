Similkameen firefighters train for structure protection ahead of fire season

Photo: Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department carried out structure protection training with BC Wildfire Service over the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Keremeos fire crew was joined by members from Vernon, Princeton, Tulameen & District Fire Department, and the Hedley Fire Department.

The Structure Protection 115 training was preparing the firefighters for the upcoming season.

The course was completed on Sunday. Each day was followed by hands-on training.

Fire crews carried out structure assessments around the firehall and trained at the Rodeo Grounds.