Oliver resident wins $10K in Lotto 649 Super Draw

Oliver residents, check your lottery tickets — someone won $10,000 in a Lotto 649 Super Draw over the weekend.

On Saturday, the winning ticket number 01707314-03 was selected, with the location indicated as Oliver.

Upon noticing a South Okanagan local won the prize, community members shared many congratulations on social media.

"About time someone won down here," one person wrote.

The Lotto 649 Super Draw features 225 prizes of $10,000 in March. Saturday's draw saw 793,794 winners and 25 cash winners.