Osoyoos Legion seeks crosswalk honouring veterans

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Osoyoos will hear from the Royal Canadian Legion about possibly installing a commemorative crosswalk this week.

Ahead of Tuesday's committee meeting, legion poppy chairman Kevin Webb submitted a delegation request to present the proposal.

According to a submitted document, the suggested crosswalk would include red leafs and read, "In honour of those who served and sacrificed."

"During the Remembrance period and throughout the year, a growing number of Legion Branches and communities are developing commemorative crosswalks to honour veterans," reads the document.

"This stylized maple leaf honours the service of all of who stood on guard for Canada and is supported by Canadian Heritage for community use."

A proposed intersection was not specified.

Committee will discuss the commemorative crosswalk on Tuesday, which would then need to be approved by council.