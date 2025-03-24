Boundary-Similkameen MLA says Tariff Response silences rural B.C.

Photo: Conservative Party of British Columbia Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson is vocally opposing the B.C. NDP's proposed Bill 7, Economic Stabilization (Tariff Response) Act.

Before legislature broke in March, the NDP introduced the bill saying it would enhance the province's "ability to respond quickly to threats of tariffs imposed on Canada by the United States," growing a "more self-reliant economy."

On Saturday, Wilson took to social media, calling the bill outrageous and a "blatant overreach of power."

"It’s a slap in the face to every past member of the Legislature who helped build the democratic processes we rely on. And it’s a direct attempt to silence rural B.C. and every MLA elected to represent their community," she said.

According to a provincial press release, the bill, if passed, would allow the following:

Remove or amend barriers that impede interprovincial trade;

Impose tolls/fees on non-Canadian commercial vehicles using provincial public infrastructure such as highways;

Direct public-sector bodies to exclude U.S. suppliers when procuring goods and services; and

Temporarily make changes to cut red tape and regulations to take fast action to defend the B.C. economy from challenges brought on by continued threats.

Bill 7 has been criticized for being overly vague and sweeping, as regulations would not require debate in the legislature.

Eby's cabinet has said the proposed measures would only be used in emergency situations in response to U.S. actions.

For her part, Wilson said in her opinion the move would strip opposition MLAs of their role over the next two years.

Wilson is collecting signatures to petition the bill.