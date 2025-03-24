Osoyoos sign on new head coach and GM Jackson Playfair

Photo: Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club (Facebook) Osoyoos coyotes new head coach and GM Jackson Playfair.

The Osoyoos Coyotes will see new leadership upon signing head coach and general manager Jackson Playfair.

In a social media post on Friday, the team welcomed the former RINK Kelowna coach following the close of the regular season.

Playfair succeeds Ken Law, who was recognized for "many seasons of dedication" by the junior team.

Playfair was head coach during the last two seasons for RINK Kelowna's U17 and U17 Prep programs, winning the Canadian Sport School Hockey League U17 Prep Division 1 Playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to join the Coyotes and bring our family into the Osoyoos community," Playfair said in a statement.

"The team is looking to bring new energy into the Sun Bowl Arena, and I believe this community deserves someone who is going to put in the time and energy needed to bring an enjoyable, hard-working product to the ice."

Before heading to Kelowna, Playfair worked as assistant coach for University of British Columbia's Thunderbirds, bringing the team to second place in the Canada West Division.

Playfair will be working alongside assistant coach Steve Harrison; who is entering his third season with the coyotes.

Last week, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced transitioning to two separate Tier 1 and Tier 2 leagues under a new governance model.

The Osoyoos Coyotes will play under Junior A Tier 1 for the 2026-27 season, along with 10 other teams.

“With the recent announcement of Tier 1 status, I truly believe the league is taking steps in the right direction. The chance to come in and build something that the community and fans can be proud of was something I could not turn down,” Playfair said.

The Coyotes will be hosting a public meet-and-greet event with the new coach, to be announced soon.