Osoyoos Fire Rescue douses hedge fire before it reaches home

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Aftermath of cedar hedge fire

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a small brush fire on Friday morning, which put up plenty of smoke in town.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Huttema said crews responded to Primrose Lane at approximately 10:30 this morning.

"The fire was in a cedar hedge away from the home, the homeowner had a garden hose spraying on the fire when the fire department arrived, and the fire department extinguished the fire," he added in an emailed statement.

"A reminder to everyone to trim and maintain garden and privacy hedges and keep them watered."

Huttema directed property owners to the Fire Smart Guide for ideas on plantings for the area.