Similkameen residents invited to discuss new location for aging Keremeos Fire Hall

Photo: RDOS The current aging Keremeos Fire Hall

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hoping Similkameen residents will join them at a community discussion forum to provide input on the replacement of the Keremeos Fire Hall.

On Wednesday April 9, residents are welcome to join a discussion at Victory Hall in Keremeos from 5 to 7 p.m., aimed at gathering feedback as to a new location for the hall.

Given the 80-plus-year age of the current fire hall, and despite fixes made over the years, recent assessments have concluded it has to go.

"The current KDVFD station needs replacement,” said local fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

“In order to best serve the community of Keremeos, defined areas of Electoral Areas B and G, and parts of Lower Similkameen Indian Band, securing a site for the next phase of this project will be essential.”



The new station will ideally be located in a place that optimizes response time and also is not vulnerable to flooding, wildfire and highway hazards, the RDOS explains.



“We’re looking forward to engaging the community to hear their thoughts and considerations,” said Deborah Jones Middleton, RDOS senior manager of protective services.

“Balancing the urban, rural, and agricultural needs within the response district will be a key part of the planning process.”

The discussion event will feature RDOS and fire staff, and will be free to attend. More information can be found on the project website here.