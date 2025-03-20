Comedian Steve-O bringing laughs to Oliver

Photo: Steve-O

The Venables Theatre in Oliver is excited to welcome famous comedian Steve-O.

Known for his "Jackass" film series fame, Steve-O will be bringing his multimedia "Crash and Burn" show to the South Okanagan this October.

"What's so fun about this new multimedia show is that you don't just hear the ridiculous stories of my latest, dumbest, unbelievably naughty exploits… you see them happen for yourself… completely uncensored!” reads a quote from Steve-O promoting the tour.

Pre-sale tickets, including a special VIP meet and greet option, are now available for the Oct. 2 Oliver date.

The pre-sale ends March 21 at 10 a.m. Use promotional code CRASHANDBURN online here until then.