South Okanagan General Hospital emergency services to close for the afternoon to evening

Photo: File photo

The emergency department at Oliver's South Okanagan General Hospital will be unavailable from this afternoon until the evening, according to Interior Health.

IH advised Oliver and area residents of temporary changes to emergency department hours just over an hour before its closure on Thursday.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.



"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," reads a press release issued Friday.



"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."



The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7.