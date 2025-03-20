South Okanagan tourism looking sunny during spring break, with an uptick in U.S. visitors

Photo: Sarah Crookall Destination Osoyoos.

Tourism in the South Okanagan appears to be thriving as political turmoil between Canada and the United States continues, with an apparent uptick in both U.S. visitors and visitors from elsewhere in Canada.

As of Wednesday, Destination Osoyoos and Visit Oliver anecdotally noted a spring break increase in town visitors.

Among those visitors, U.S. residents are frequent, as are residents from Alberta and the B.C. Coast in Oliver.

Kelley Glaizer, executive director for Destination Osoyoos, said there seems to be an overall uptick in U.S. traffic.

"We have also noted we are [already] taking calls from snowbirds looking for info for next year's bookings which is unusual," Glazier said in an email.

"We believe we will see a summer similar to the time frame during [the pandemic] when people were travelling within their comfort 'bubble.'

"The sentiment towards staying in Canada from either a patriotic perspective or a financial one is very real, and our trends are similar to what is being reported in other news sources."

Travel in the other direction does not seem so robust. In February, trips by Canadians to the U.S. by vehicle took a 23 per cent dip compared to last year, according to Statistics Canada.

"February 2025 marked the second consecutive month of year-over-year decline and the second decline observed since March 2021," it noted in a report.

In Oliver, the visitor trends appear to be similar.

Ian Lobb, executive director of Visit Oliver, said the town is seeing "decent numbers," adding that the weather has been great for local ski hills.

People from Washington State appear to be among the most frequent visitors.

The tourist organizations added that it will take a couple of months to get clearer data on March tourism trends, and what to anticipate heading into the summer.