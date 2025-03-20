Town of Oliver seeks recreation committee members

Photo: Contributed

The Town of Oliver is looking for people who are passionate about recreation to sit on a committee to inform community activities.

In a public notice, the municipality shared it is looking for two new committee members for Oliver and Electoral Area "C"of rural Oliver.

"Join the Oliver and District Recreational Advisory Committee and contribute your expertise to the future of the Oliver and District Parks and Recreation initiatives, planning, and budgeting," reads the notice.

The two members would serve on the Oliver and District Recreational Advisory Committee

Additionally, the municipality is also looking for a member to sit on its Sister City Advisory Committee.

For more information on Town of Oliver committees and the application process, click here.