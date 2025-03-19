RCMP's BC Highway Patrol carry out traffic blitz in South Okanagan

Photo: RCMP

South Okanagan RCMP have confirmed BC Highway Patrol is conducting an enforcement blitz throughout the region.

That includes presence in Osoyoos Tuesday, March 18, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Bayda said he does not have the statistics yet from the blitz, but should have the information soon.

Elsewhere throughout the Okanagan, police been carrying out similar traffic stops for high-risk driving since January 1. Hundreds of violations have been doled out for everything from distracted driving to speeding

"With the season changing to spring and with summer on the horizon police will be continuing to focus on high-risk driving behaviours including street racing, speeding and impaired driving," RCMP in Kelowna said in a media release.

RCMP added that with the mild winter and fairly dry roads the service has taken the opportunity to crack down on such violations.