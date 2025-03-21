Oliver business licence renewals due end of March

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Business owners in Oliver are being reminded that licence renewals are due at the end of the month.

In a notice issued this week, the Town of Oliver said the licence renewals come due on March 31.

Standard business licences are $100 per year for the full calendar year. Certain types of businesses could pay a different rate.

"Please advise the town of any changes regarding your business licence," reads the notice.

Licence fees can be paid in person or online.

For more information on Oliver's business licences, click here.