Minor traffic delays expected along Hwy 3 in Osoyoos for watermain work

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Drivers can anticipate minor delays along Highway 3 between 51st Street and 45th Street in Osoyoos for a two-month period.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Town of Osoyoos said waterman upgrades would be taking place that day until May 15

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic of up to 10 minutes.



"Please exercise care and observe signage in the construction zone," reads the town notice. "Thank you for your patience while these improvements are completed."