Oliver/Osoyoos  

Registration now open for Osoyoos' adult slo-pitch league

Let's play ball!

The Town of Osoyoos has opened registration for its Adult Mixed Slo-Pitch League.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said registration was available for those 16 years of age and older.

Starting May 31, the league will run Mondays at 6 p.m. at Desert Park.

Registration forms are available at the Sonora Community Centre and are due March 24. A mandatory team captain's meeting will be held the same say at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Osoyoos Adult Mixed Slo-Pitch League, contact program supervisor Sarah Dynneson at [email protected].

