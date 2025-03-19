Registration now open for Osoyoos' adult slo-pitch league

Photo: Darren Handschuh
The Town of Osoyoos has opened registration for its Adult Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said registration was available for those 16 years of age and older.
Starting May 31, the league will run Mondays at 6 p.m. at Desert Park.
Registration forms are available at the Sonora Community Centre and are due March 24. A mandatory team captain's meeting will be held the same say at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on Osoyoos Adult Mixed Slo-Pitch League, contact program supervisor Sarah Dynneson at [email protected].