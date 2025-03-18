256426
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Osoyoos' Adega on 45th Estate Winery sold for $6.3M

Winery sold for $6.3M

Adega on 45th Estate Winery in Osoyoos has sold for $6.3 million, a significant discount from the original 2021 asking price.

According to Sotheby's International Realty Canada, on March 3, the winery was acquired by the Surrey-based Gate 22 Winery.

“We are excited to contribute to the vibrant Osoyoos community, build upon Adega’s strong foundations, and share our passion for BC wine with a broader audience," said Christa-Lee McWatters, vice president of Gate 22 Winery, in a press release.

The final purchase price represents a 37 per cent discount from the original $10 million price tag in 2021. That price tag dropped to $7.5 million in 2024 when it was re-listed.

The eventual $6.3 million sale includes 19 acres of grapevines, a 5,700-square-foot winery, as well as all business assets such as equipment and inventory.

