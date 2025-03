Spring Break free skating schedule at Osoyoos Sun Bowl Arena

Photo: Sun Bowl Skating Club

Spring breakers can look forward to a new skating schedule at Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Arena this week.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, the Town of Osoyoos shared the following skating schedule:

March 20: 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

March 21: 3:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.

March 22: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

March 23: 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

March 24: 12:30 p.m.- 2: p.m.

March 25: 12:30 p.m.- 2: p.m.

March 27: 12:30 p.m.- 2: p.m.

March 30: 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Skaters must wear helmets and can expect free admission.