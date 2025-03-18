Oliver's unlimited yard collection missed and postponed until further notice

Photo: RDCO FIle photo

Oliver residents will have to wait a little longer for unlimited yard waste collection pickup.

In a public notice on Monday, the Town of Oliver announced that the scheduled collection for the day was missed.

"The Town of Oliver is working with our contractor, Waste Connections of Canada, to address the missed pickup," reads the notice.

"We will provide an update as soon as available."

For questions about waste collection, residents can reach the town's utility clerk at 250-485-6253.