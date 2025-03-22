Lower Similkameen Indian Band, local school district planning Pow Wow

Photo: Contributed

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band will be taking part in an upcoming "Celebration of Traditions" Pow Wow.

On April 4 and 5 at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School, hosted by the School District #55 Indigenous Education Committee, all are welcome to witness the free event.

There will be drumming, singing, vendors and more, open to the public on Friday evening from 7 to 11 p.m. and Saturday open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. There will also be a dinner Friday and Saturday, plus a time just for SD53 students on Friday morning.

Vendors are also welcome to apply at a cost of $75 per booth plus a door prize donation. Contact [email protected] for vendor inquiries.

All other inquiries can be directed to Helen Gallagher at 250-498-4346.

The event will be a smoke and vape free zone.