Osoyoos council approves additional $24.5k in provincial funding to community groups

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Osoyoos has approved additional funds for community groups from money remaining in the town's Resort Municipality Initiative share.



Last meeting, council members agreed to open grant funding for a second round after it had a remaining balance of $24,500 following round one in January.

"There were a few of the grant applicants who applied for both rounds," reads a staff report presented to council. "The committee wanted to provide funding to support as many groups as possible, especially if they met the criteria."

The remaining RMI funding was awarded for the following:

Osoyoos Festivals Society request for $4,500 for Gyro Park entertainment and traffic control.

Music in the Park request for $2,000 for the Music in the Park Concert Series.

Osoyoos Childcare Center request for $5,000 for a fundraising event.

Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club request for $2,000 for the Sail into Summer event.

Osoyoos Elks Lodge # 436 request for $3,500 for Afternoon Coffee House events.

South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce request for $1,500 for the Oyster Festival.

Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club request for $6,000 for the 6th Annual Dragon Boat Race Festival.

During the first meeting in January, council had already approved a total of $137,800 in grant funding to various community groups ahead of the budget adoption. Some of those grants included $4,000 to the Osoyoos Desert Society for accessible upgrades and $7,500 for Osoyoos Festivals Society Canada Day fireworks.

The RMI supports non-profits and community groups in specifically tourism-based municipalities to put on special events and community development initiatives.