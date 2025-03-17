255952
Canadian pizza chain grand opening attracts hundreds in Oliver

Pizza joint opens to lineups

The Freshslice grand opening in Oliver attracted lineups and hundreds of first-day visitors in late February.

On Feb. 21, the Canadian pizza chain celebrated expansion into the South Okanagan town with about 300 customers.

"We were supposed to open at 10:30 a.m., but people were waiting from eight o'clock in the morning," said Ajay Sharma, store owner and manager.

Many local high school kids lined up extra early to score some free pizza.

The store was offering prizes to the first 30 customers. The first 10 people ton pizza for a year, the second group of 10 won an extra large pizza each, and the final 10 won two slices and a drink.

"They were very excited because, I mean, it was almost about $280 worth of pizzas for a year. So yeah, people were excited. They were cheering, 'Freshslice!'"

The new business will be doing deliveries within Oliver.

Sharma added that Freshslice is offering discounted pizza via leftover options on the Too Good To Go app.

