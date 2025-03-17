Cheers to St. Patrick's Day events in Osoyoos

Photo: Tumbleweed Spirits Craft Distillery (Facebook)

In honour of the patron saint of Ireland or just a good time, those in Osoyoos can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a couple events on Monday.

Whisky tasting at Walnut Beach Resort

Walnut Beach Resort is joining forces with Tumbleweed Spirits Craft Distillery for a unique St. Pat's whisky tasting event.

Starting at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy a guided experience by Tumbleweed's Lokesh with a selection of expertly crafted spirits.

"Sip, savour, and learn about the unique flavours and distillation process behind each pour—all in the cozy atmosphere of our lakeside resort," reads the event listing.



For more information on the whisky tasting event, click here.

Live entertainment at the Owl Pub

Owl Pub will have those celebrating St. Pat's dancing a jig and raising their glasses with live entertainment.

Starting Monday afternoon, the pub will be featuring music by Billy Wiseman and the Vale United Pipe Band. The Castilla Irish Dancers will also hit the stage.

"It’s a perfect mix of music and dance that’ll have you tapping your toes and feeling the spirit of Ireland. Bring your friends and family for a day of fun, laughter, and community," reads the event listing.

For more information on the Owl's St. Patrick's Day event, click here.