Osoyoos gearing up for annual Oyster Festival

Photo: Osoyoos Oyster Festival

Spring is fast approaching in the South Okanagan and with it, the annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival

On April 11 and 12, the popular experience will welcome guests at multiple venues to "sip, slurp and stay."

Award-winning South Okanagan wines will be paired with the taste of the west coast.

On Friday Night, the Sip and Shuck event will feature fresh-shucked oysters and appetizers at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Then, on Saturday night, the Black Pearl Gala will take over Walnut Beach Resort, for an evening of more bites, wines and cocktails capped off by dancing the night away.

Tickets are now on sale for both events. For more information click here.