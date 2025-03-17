Oliver library to host info session on Neighbourhood Small Grants

Photo: Sarah Crookall

Organizations and individuals could receive up to $500 in small grant funding following an information session hosted by the Oliver library next week.

From 10:30 to 11:45 p.m. on March 29, the event will provide more detail on the Neighbourhood Small Grants fund and the application process.

"Got an idea on how to bring people together? Learn how you can apply for up to $500 to make it happen," reads a Town of Oliver Facebook post.

According to NSG South Okanagan, the grant funds creative projects led by individuals or small groups that:

Enhance community strength and resilience

Nurture creativity and well-being

Increase connections between neighbours

"Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) is a funding initiative that supports small-scale community projects in neighbourhoods and smaller communities across the South Okanagan and Similkameen," reads a statement from NSG South Okanagan.

"It empowers residents of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels to actively engage in community building."

Applications are open until April 18.

For more information on the Neighbourhood Small Grants South Okanagan fund and to register for the information session, click here.