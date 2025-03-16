256600
255881
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Kiwanis Club of Oliver donates $3K as South Okanagan U18 team competes in provincials

Kiwanis funds U18 hockey

- | Story: 538893

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver donated $3,000 to the South Okanagan Minor Hockey U18 Rep team after they advanced to provincials in Smithers, B.C.

On Friday, just ahead of the tournament's start, the club presented the cheque to some of the under 18 players.

"We had some nice young men stop by for a cheque presentation on Friday," reads a Kiwanis Club of Oliver Facebook post. "Good luck with your tournament guys,"

The team recently hosted a fundraiser where the Minor Hockey Association said proceeds would be going to "player development, equipment, and supporting teams in advancing to provincials and playoffs."

The U18 team is competing in Smithers from March 16 to 19.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

255882


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5115865
1088 Sunset Drive #644
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$574,800
more details
257034


257309




Send us your News Tips!


251880


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Theo
Theo South Okanagan BC SPCA >


254289


255181
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
247562
255818