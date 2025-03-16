Kiwanis Club of Oliver donates $3K as South Okanagan U18 team competes in provincials

Photo: Kiwanis Club of Oliver

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver donated $3,000 to the South Okanagan Minor Hockey U18 Rep team after they advanced to provincials in Smithers, B.C.

On Friday, just ahead of the tournament's start, the club presented the cheque to some of the under 18 players.

"We had some nice young men stop by for a cheque presentation on Friday," reads a Kiwanis Club of Oliver Facebook post. "Good luck with your tournament guys,"

The team recently hosted a fundraiser where the Minor Hockey Association said proceeds would be going to "player development, equipment, and supporting teams in advancing to provincials and playoffs."

The U18 team is competing in Smithers from March 16 to 19.