Last day to nominate local for 20th annual Spirit of Oliver Awards

Photo: File photo

Friday is the last day to nominate worthy Oliver resident for the annual spirit awards.

Nominations opened to celebrate the volunteers that are the backbone of the community in January, to shine the spotlight on a local volunteer or non-profit organization.

Nominations are received for the following award categories: the Community Roots Award, Group Award, Youth Award, Individual Adult or Couple Award and Community Builder Award.

The 20th Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Find more information and to submit a nomination, head to www.oliver.ca/spiritawards