Keremeos fruit producer sues Richmond farm for an alleged $14K in unpaid losses

Photo: GJ Farm (Facebook)

A Keremeos fruit producer has filed a lawsuit against another Richmond, B.C. farm to the tune of $14,000 in alleged losses.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday, Peach King Orchards claims GJ Farm Fresh Produce has not paid for produce given to the business from August to October of last year, plus associated fees totalling $14,339.

The breakdown of the costs provided in a court document includes unpaid produce amounting to $13,355 and eight unreturned fruit bins valued at $800.

Additionally, Peach King Farms is seeking recovery of a non-sufficient funds charge and filing costs amounting to $184.

The claimant said numerous requests for payment haven been made and unmet.

GJ Farm Fresh Produce did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.