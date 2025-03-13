South Okanagan, Grand Forks search and rescue teams locate missing person in Bridesville

Photo: PenSAR

Multiple teams from the Souther Interior worked together on Thursday morning to help locate a missing persons in the Bridesville area.

Penticton Search and Rescue shared that they were tasked out this morning for mutual aid call from Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue, alongside the Grand Forks SAR Teams.

Due to the recent snowfall and weather conditions, the teams were also assisted by the RCMP's Dog and Drone Teams mobilized quickly and set out on foot to search the area, PenSAR shared.

The missing person was found several hours later safely and operations were stood down.