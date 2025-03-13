Vibrant and colourful nighttime photo of Osoyoos' switchback from mountain

Photo: Greg Reely

A local photographer took a strikingly colourful photo of a winding hairpin turn on Highway 3 from Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos.

On Monday, Greg Reely shared his nighttime long exposure shot on social media, which received many shares.

The photographer took a 71-second single exposure shot to get the light trail effect from passing vehicles.

A historic photo of the iconic switch back was recently shared and circulated on social media.

Reely also recently captured a stunning nighttime photo of the recent crescent moon.

