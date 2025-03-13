Vibrant and colourful nighttime photo of Osoyoos' switchback from mountain

Photo: Greg Reely
A local photographer took a strikingly colourful photo of a winding hairpin turn on Highway 3 from Anarchist Mountain east of Osoyoos.
On Monday, Greg Reely shared his nighttime long exposure shot on social media, which received many shares.
The photographer took a 71-second single exposure shot to get the light trail effect from passing vehicles.
A historic photo of the iconic switch back was recently shared and circulated on social media.
Reely also recently captured a stunning nighttime photo of the recent crescent moon.
To view more of Greg Reely's photography, click here.