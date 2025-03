Photo: Sarah Crookall

Construction closed 74th Avenue Between Heron Lane and 89th Street in Osoyoos on Wednesday.

In a public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said the partial closure would be in place for the full day.

Additionally, the south-side sidewalk is closed during the construction.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," reads the notice.

"Please obey all construction signs and traffic control personnel to ensure the safety of the public and all construction workers."