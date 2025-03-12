257125
255881
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Photos: Old RV camper parked longterm off Hwy 97 in OK Falls burnt up overnight

Fire results in charred up RV

- | Story: 538184

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

255882


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5125840
2145 Sunview Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$950,000
more details
255882


256751




Send us your News Tips!


255438


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Theo
Theo South Okanagan BC SPCA >


251073


251784
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
256434
255818