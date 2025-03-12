Photos: Old RV camper parked longterm off Hwy 97 in OK Falls burnt up overnight

An old Fleetwood RV camper burned overnight at Vaseux Lake Provincial Park over the weekend, remaining like a charred skeleton along Highway 97.



At 12:39 a.m. on Monday, the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP responded to the call of the fire.



"When we showed up it was fully engulfed; there was nothing we could do about it. It was burning good," said OK Falls fire chief Fred Dobransky.

"Our first line of attack was to get water onto the trees and the grass right to the west side of the RV going into provincial camp. We made sure the trees didn't go up in flames any more than they did, and then we basically put the fire out."

Highway 97 was temporarily closed for firefighting efforts. Ahead of crews arriving, northbound traffic came to a halt due to heavy smoke and embers crossing the road.

Within about 25 minutes, firefighters extinguished the blaze. Crews left the scene about an hour and a half after first responding.

At this time, there is no indication of the cause of the fire. Additionally, the fire chief said there were no witnesses on-site at the time of the fire.

The RV had been parked at the north entrance of Vaseux Lake Park for several months prior to the blaze.

Dobransky said the region is experiencing dry conditions and is reminding people to stay vigilant ahead of the Okanagan's fire season.