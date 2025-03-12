Oliver's finance department receives financial reporting award

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver received an award for financial reporting this month.

The municipality received the award from the Government Finance Officers Association, a non-profit representing financial professionals in the United States and Canada.

According to a town press release, chief financial officer John Kurvink and deputy finance officer Connie Magoffin were given the Canadian award on behalf of the finance department at Monday's committee meeting.

"We've managed to win this award for several years in a row through various chief financial officers. So that's a tribute to the systems that we have in place and the people that we hire. So it's good stuff," said David Mattes, committee of the whole chair.

The Town of Oliver has received the award every year since 2012.

The award is "judged by impartial Canadian review committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive 'spirit of full disclosure' designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report."

The association's Canadian Award for financial reporting program encourages municipalities to publish high-quality financial reports and give peer recognition.

"Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management," continues the press release.