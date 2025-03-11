Tickets available for the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar held in Oliver

Tickets are now on sale for the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar, hosted by the Oliver Volunteer Fire Rescue Society.
According to the society, the three-day firefighter event is already 40 per cent sold out.
"It's time to push your firefighting skills to the max. Participate in exciting hands-on training sessions and live fire scenarios. The VFABC Spring Seminar in Oliver, B.C. is THE training event of the year for your fire department," reads the event listing.
From May 2 to 4, the Oliver Volunteer Fire Rescue Society will be hosting 22 hands-on training sessions. Everything from live-fire scenarios to vehicle fires and auto extrication will be taught.
On Friday, May 2, the event kicks off with registration and a meet and greet at the OFD Fire Hall.
On Saturday, May 3, there will be a training and banquet dinner complete with awards and an after-party at Oliver Community Park.
Finally, on Sunday, May 4, the society will be hosting a full breakfast and final day of training at Oliver Community Park.
The trainings are open to the public to view from a safe distance. The ticket early-bird sale ends on April 6.
For more information on the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar and to buy tickets, click here.