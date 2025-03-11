256492
255881
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Tickets available for the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar held in Oliver

B.C. firefighters train in town

- | Story: 537996

Tickets are now on sale for the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar, hosted by the Oliver Volunteer Fire Rescue Society.

According to the society, the three-day firefighter event is already 40 per cent sold out.

"It's time to push your firefighting skills to the max. Participate in exciting hands-on training sessions and live fire scenarios. The VFABC Spring Seminar in Oliver, B.C. is THE training event of the year for your fire department," reads the event listing.

From May 2 to 4, the Oliver Volunteer Fire Rescue Society will be hosting 22 hands-on training sessions. Everything from live-fire scenarios to vehicle fires and auto extrication will be taught.

On Friday, May 2, the event kicks off with registration and a meet and greet at the OFD Fire Hall.

On Saturday, May 3, there will be a training and banquet dinner complete with awards and an after-party at Oliver Community Park.

Finally, on Sunday, May 4, the society will be hosting a full breakfast and final day of training at Oliver Community Park.

The trainings are open to the public to view from a safe distance. The ticket early-bird sale ends on April 6.

For more information on the BC Volunteer Firefighter Spring Training Seminar and to buy tickets, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

257185